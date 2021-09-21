Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

