Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

BMWYY opened at $30.50 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

