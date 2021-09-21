Scotiabank Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.65.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$47,601.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at C$854,487.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $299,900 and have sold 125,144 shares worth $908,718.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

