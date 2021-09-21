Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

