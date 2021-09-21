Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

GTHX stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

