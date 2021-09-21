Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bankinter, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bankinter in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

