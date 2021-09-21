HomeStreet, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

