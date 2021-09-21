FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reduced by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.64 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $55,889,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

