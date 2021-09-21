Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

AMED opened at $167.67 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

