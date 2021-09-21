SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

