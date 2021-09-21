Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.81.

MTNB opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

