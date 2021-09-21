Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.00 ($107.06).

Daimler stock opened at €69.15 ($81.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €72.52 and its 200-day moving average is €74.21. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 12 month low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

