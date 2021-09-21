Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €34.04 ($40.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.