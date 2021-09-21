Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €34.04 ($40.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

