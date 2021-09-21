Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DRMA) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Dermata Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

