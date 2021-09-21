Hywin Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HYW) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Hywin’s (NASDAQ:HYW) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hywin had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Hywin’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:HYW opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73. Hywin has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Hywin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

