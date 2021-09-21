Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in August

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WJXFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.