Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 21st

Landcadia Holdings IV’s (NASDAQ:LCAHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Landcadia Holdings IV had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAHU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

