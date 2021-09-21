Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $103.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 21,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 445,039 shares.The stock last traded at $77.07 and had previously closed at $74.79.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,405. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

