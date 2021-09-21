Analyzing AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.45 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -4.94 Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.34 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -28.74

AutoWeb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AutoWeb and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

AutoWeb presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.82%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33% Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

