$1.78 EPS Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.