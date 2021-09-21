Comparing Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) & Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primoris Services and Roth CH Acquisition III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $3.49 billion 0.40 $104.97 million $2.24 11.49 Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 3.33% 15.85% 5.71% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Primoris Services and Roth CH Acquisition III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primoris Services presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. Given Primoris Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primoris Services beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries. The Pipeline segment includes pipeline construction and maintenance, facility work, compressor stations, pump stations, metering facilities, and other pipeline related services for petroleum and petrochemical industries. The Utilities segment involves in the utility line installation and maintenance, gas and electric distribution, streetlight construction, substation work, and fiber optic cable installation. The Transmission segment specializes in electric and gas transmission and distribution, including comprehensive engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair, and restoration of utility infrastructure. The Civil segment consists of highway and bridge construction, airport runway

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

