Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

