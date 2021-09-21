Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

