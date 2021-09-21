Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MARA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MARA stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

