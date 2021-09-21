First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $192.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

