BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($5.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($5.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($5.17). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $398.50 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in BeiGene by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,818,403.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.