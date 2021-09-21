Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $55.16 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

