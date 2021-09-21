Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

PEN opened at $277.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

