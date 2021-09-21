TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TriState Capital in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $18.95 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $628.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.