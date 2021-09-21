Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.