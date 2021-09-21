TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Kath Cates Acquires 10,315 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. TP ICAP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

