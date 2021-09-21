Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Get Pharvaris alerts:

PHVS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.