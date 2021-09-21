Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “
PHVS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $42.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.