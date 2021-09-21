H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

