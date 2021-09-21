easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

EJTTF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

