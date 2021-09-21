Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

