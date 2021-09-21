Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,487,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.