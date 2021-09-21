FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDS opened at $374.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.80 and a 200-day moving average of $339.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Liquidity

