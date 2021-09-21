Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $384.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

