InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Cap of $23.60 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00172827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00110960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.86 or 0.06957298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,380.64 or 0.99955643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00774029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.