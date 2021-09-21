First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $64.44. Approximately 77,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 67,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

