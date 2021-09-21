Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 4.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.03. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

