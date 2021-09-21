POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 2.3%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 134,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 267,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.70.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

