PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Down 3.4%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

About PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

