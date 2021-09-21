Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $42,664.03 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $42,664.03 or 1.00454921 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $23.75 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00066960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00111347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.43 or 0.06986980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.75 or 1.00063395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00777454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.