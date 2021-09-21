Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Down 8%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)’s stock price dropped 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 24,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 141,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.