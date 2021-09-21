CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Down 3.1%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.49. 330,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 195,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.