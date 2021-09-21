Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 22,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 75,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Technicolor SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

