Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 3,382,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,148,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

