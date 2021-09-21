Tiger King (TKING) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Tiger King has a market cap of $5.32 million and $99,814.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00172891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00111937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.09 or 0.06982159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.58 or 1.00399300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.00780501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars.

