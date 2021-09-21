JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $197,435.00 and $358.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00672475 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.04 or 0.01165703 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.